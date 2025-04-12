MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading 13.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) were up 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 117,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 138,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of -4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

