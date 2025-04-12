Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.24. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 13,337 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 7.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.09.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.49. As a group, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

