Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.06.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
