Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.06.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.