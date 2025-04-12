Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04. 37,003,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 8,125,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 39.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7,154.94.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($66,133.00) EPS for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

In other Mullen Automotive news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 5,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $53,224. The trade was a 460.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Winter sold 620 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $124,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 667 shares of company stock worth $143,911. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

