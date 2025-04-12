Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04. 37,003,065 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 8,125,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 39.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7,154.94.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($66,133.00) EPS for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.