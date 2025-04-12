Music Stocks To Watch Today – April 12th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Best Buy, and Synchrony Financial are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate revenue from various aspects of the music industry, including record labels, streaming services, live event promotion, and music publishing. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to a sector shaped by cultural trends and technological advancements, with returns that can reflect changes in consumer behavior and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL traded up $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.15. 87,256,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,952,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.87. 50,532,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,592,001. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.89. 40,432,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,525,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded down $9.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.02. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $267.76 and a 1-year high of $652.63.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,193,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.47. 5,163,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.45. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

NYSE SYF traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,550,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $70.93.

