N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 2285468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).
N4 Pharma Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.37.
About N4 Pharma
RNA therapeutics are set to impact the treatment of a wide range of diseases and Nuvec® has several key advantages for RNA gene delivery including the ability to deliver multiple RNA therapies in a single particle, ease of manufacturing, protection of the RNA payload to allow for oral delivery, no unwanted immune response and excellent stability and storage.
N4 Pharma is building out its preclinical data set and working towards first-in-human clinical data to support significant licensing deals for its Nuvec® platform with gene therapy partners.
N4 Pharma’s lead programme, N4 101, is an oral anti-inflammatory product for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) which serves as a proof-of-concept programme showcasing all the benefits of the Nuvec® platform.
