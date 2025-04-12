Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.14. Neogen shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2,863,583 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO John Patrick Moylan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Neogen Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,637,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,676,000 after buying an additional 1,928,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,171,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,346,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,825 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Neogen by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,485,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Neogen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236,762 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

