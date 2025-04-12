Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Down 11.6% – Should You Sell?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.37. 753,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,031,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 6.0 %

About Neptune Digital Assets

The stock has a market cap of C$180.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.20.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

