NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 2,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

