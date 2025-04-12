Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 784 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

In other Jabil news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

