Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.07% of IonQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in IonQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 612,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 29.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other IonQ news, Director William F. Scannell acquired 93,066 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,375.07. This trade represents a 221.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,875.36. The trade was a 82.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

IonQ stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

