Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PayPal by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

PayPal Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

