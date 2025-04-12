NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.45. NTG Clarity Networks shares last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 207,010 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price objective on NTG Clarity Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.
