Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $11.34. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 840,610 shares trading hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

