Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.66 and traded as low as $11.34. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 840,610 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
