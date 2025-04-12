Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as low as $7.71. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 1,110,927 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,696. This trade represents a 58.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 44.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,544,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after buying an additional 49,963 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

