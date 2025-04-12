Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as low as $10.76. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1,716,829 shares traded.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

