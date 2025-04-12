Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.85 and traded as low as $10.76. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1,716,829 shares traded.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
