Oder Investment Management LLC Buys 703 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,139,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,950,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $49.87 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

