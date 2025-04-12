Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $133.37, but opened at $123.79. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 146,308 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Onto Innovation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.63.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average of $172.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total transaction of $7,671,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,827 shares of company stock valued at $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $861,040,000 after purchasing an additional 76,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,192,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,380,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,883,000 after buying an additional 271,470 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,530,000 after buying an additional 444,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 356,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

