Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 556179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

ORLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,060.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 392,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

