Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,966,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $188.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.99%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

