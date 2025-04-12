Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) is Oder Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 4.1% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ PLTR opened at $88.55 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.08, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
