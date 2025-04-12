Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,673,529 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 1,116,706 shares.The stock last traded at $30.93 and had previously closed at $31.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,409,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,662,000 after purchasing an additional 527,054 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,028,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 289,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,924,000 after buying an additional 222,005 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

