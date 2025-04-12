Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.34 and traded as low as $40.09. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 19,910 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.98 million, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 218.58%.

In other news, Director Richard S. Lochen, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.12 per share, with a total value of $47,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $807,118.48. The trade was a 6.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 67,838.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

