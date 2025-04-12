Petros Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,618 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Leidos by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $142.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.23 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

