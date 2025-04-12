Petros Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,398 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSX opened at $97.23 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $166.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

