Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $233,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $92.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average of $131.86. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $171.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

