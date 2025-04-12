Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $387,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,807,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Primerica by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,030. The trade was a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Primerica Trading Up 1.3 %

PRI opened at $251.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.38 and its 200-day moving average is $281.94. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

