Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $441,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,351,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,677,000 after purchasing an additional 129,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,744,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,881,000 after buying an additional 323,065 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.06.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $277.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

