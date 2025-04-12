Petros Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Invst LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,941.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

