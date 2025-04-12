Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 16,763,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 39,955,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $1,499,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,649,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

