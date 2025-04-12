Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $15.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,507,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO opened at $490.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $525.55 and a 200-day moving average of $536.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review — 04/07 – 04/11
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.