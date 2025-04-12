Phoenix Financial Ltd. Purchases 243 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $135.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.40. 3M has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,550,308.50. This trade represents a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

