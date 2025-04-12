Phoenix Financial Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,045 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 619.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.59 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $21.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

