PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.68 and traded as low as $12.02. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 432,026 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
