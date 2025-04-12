PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.68 and traded as low as $12.02. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 432,026 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 560,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 966,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

