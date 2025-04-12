ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 50,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 22,961 shares.The stock last traded at $70.53 and had previously closed at $78.76.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $735.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.13.

ProShares Ultra Financials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2736 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Financials’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

