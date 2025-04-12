ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 50,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 22,961 shares.The stock last traded at $70.53 and had previously closed at $78.76.
ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Up 3.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $735.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.13.
ProShares Ultra Financials Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2736 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Financials’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra Financials
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.