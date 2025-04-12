Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Down 11% – Here’s Why

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) traded down 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.16 ($0.04). 815,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 214,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Proteome Sciences Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.46. The company has a market cap of £9.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (1.15) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Proteome Sciences had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

