Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.40 ($8.95) and traded as high as GBX 773.20 ($10.12). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 727.40 ($9.52), with a volume of 11,843,010 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.43) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.09) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,188 ($15.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 745.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 683.73. The company has a market cap of £24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.92%.

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

