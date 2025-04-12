Qtron Investments LLC Sells 163 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0 %

GS stock opened at $494.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $576.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $572.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

