Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 9617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.
