Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 9617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

