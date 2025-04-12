Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.51 and traded as high as C$37.99. Quebecor shares last traded at C$35.16, with a volume of 313 shares trading hands.
Quebecor Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.
About Quebecor
Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- About the Markup Calculator
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.