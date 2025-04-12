Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,565 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $102,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.31.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $918.29 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $960.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $884.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

