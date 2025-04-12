Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Blackstone worth $112,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $127.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

