RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,644,000. Amundi increased its stake in RTX by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in RTX by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RTX by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,457,000 after buying an additional 1,522,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

