Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.98 and traded as low as $24.98. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Company Profile
since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.
