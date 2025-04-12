Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $63.03 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,201,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,029,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

