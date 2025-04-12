Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 13.3% – Time to Buy?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. 1,566,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 532,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Up 13.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Santacruz Silver Mining

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37.

In other Santacruz Silver Mining news, Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo purchased 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

See Also

