Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LNG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $220.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.88 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

