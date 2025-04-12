Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.97 and traded as high as C$16.01. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$15.67, with a volume of 294,559 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on SIA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$20.00 price target on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.86.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 232.73%.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.
