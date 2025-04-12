Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. 94,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 363,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKE. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 2,252.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Skeena Resources by 2,067.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

