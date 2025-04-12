Small Cap Stocks To Research – April 12th

Portage Biotech, MSP Recovery, MSP Recovery, AltC Acquisition, Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares, iQIYI, and Transocean are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from a few hundred million to around two billion dollars. Because these firms often have fewer resources and a shorter track record than larger companies, their stocks tend to exhibit higher volatility and risk while also offering the potential for significant growth and returns over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Portage Biotech (PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

PRTG stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 31,212,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.54. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRTG

MSP Recovery (MSPR)

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C.

Shares of NASDAQ MSPR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 87,108,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92. MSP Recovery has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSPR

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

NASDAQ LIFW traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $2.50. 86,841,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. MSP Recovery has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIFW

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,796,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NVDD)

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,638,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,829,689. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDD

iQIYI (IQ)

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 87,486,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,074,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQ

Transocean (RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

RIG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. 53,516,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,722,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIG

See Also